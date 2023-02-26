‘Admin striving for public convenience during PSL’

LAHORE :The district administration is striving for the convenience of local citizens during Pakistan Super League (PSL-8) matches.

In a statement on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said that shuttle service for senior citizens was available from parking lot to stadium while drinking water facility was also available for citizens.

The DC said that three parking spaces for visitors including Govt College for Boys Gulberg, Liberty Parking area and LDA parking plaza Sun Fort Hotel were arranged.

She instructed that drinking water should also be provided outside the stadium for the pedestrians and alternative routes should be kept open for the public during PSL matches.

The DC directed that traffic should be stopped for the minimum time during the arrival of the teams to the stadium and the return to the hotel.

She said the district administration was making all possible efforts for ensuring the convenience of citizens.

As per the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the convenience of public was the foremost priority of the government, she added.

Over 8,000 cops

deputed for PSL: CCPO: Lahore police is all set to provide foolproof security to the national and international players, officials as well as spectators during the Lahore matches of eighth edition of Pakistan Super League to be started at the Gaddafi Stadium from Sunday (today). Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated this on Saturday.

He said Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming matches of PSL. According to the security plan, more than eight thousand police personnel including 11SsP, 35 DSsP, 443 Upper Subordinates, 162 Lady police officers and officials, 43 teams of Elite Force, 107 teams of Dolphins squad and 58 teams of Police Response Unit during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic.

CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district administration at the routes around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas would be operational during the PSL and security plan has already been enforced in Lahore from the arrival of teams. Bilal Siddique Kamyana further said that maximum efforts would be made to least disturb the routine activities of the citizens, traders and businessman during the matches as zero route would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa.

Three layers of security would be provided to the citizens who would only be allowed to enter the stadium after the complete checking process. Additional IG said that Lahore Police had earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international sports events being held in the provincial metropolis and would further ensure complete implementation on SOPs adopted earlier regarding the security plan to conduct the matches of PSL-8 in a safe and peaceful atmosphere.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the Cricket Stadium would be ensured through the CCTV cameras. He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.

Snipers would be deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. Search and sweep operations are being conducted on a daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas. Kamyana directed the concerned officers to remain in complete liaison and coordination with related departments including PCB, Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district administration, allied departments and law enforcement agencies to finalize and complete all the arrangements.