Minister orders improving municipal services

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad held two separate meetings with Commissioner Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Division through video link on Saturday. Law and order situation in both the divisions was discussed during online meeting.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad gave various targets to the commissioners for the improvement of municipal services in the districts across their divisions and asked them to create the mindset of all the subordinate officers that they are actually the servants of the people. He urged the officers to work day and night to provide maximum relief to the people.

The minister directed both the commissioners that an effective plan should be made for the success of the proposed thirty-day "Safai Nisaf Imaan" campaign. Besides this, all the streetlights should be switched to LED to save electricity. The local government minister said that for the effective elimination of encroachments, separate places should be allocated for the cart vendors and they should be shifted there. He said that plans should be initiated for the establishment of model cemeteries.

The provincial minister urged the two commissioners to ensure the elimination of ghost employees from waste management companies as well as from other subordinate offices besides timely redressal of citizens' complaints in all districts under their jurisdiction.

Ibrahim further said that the best facilities should be provided in cattle markets across the divisions by ending overcharging.

The provincial minister asked the two commissioners to send him the report on the implementation of these goals. He vowed to visit the divisions to review the implementation of these instructions.