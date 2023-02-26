Presidential system

I believe that the post of president of Pakistan should not be limited to a merely ceremonial role. We need a powerful president to preside over the parliamentary system. The president should have a term of 10 years and possess absolute powers. Democracy has its weaknesses and fails to handle situations such as the one we now face.

This powerful president should be elected by direct franchise and should be approved by all the provincial governments. A powerful president will bring the cohesion and rapid decision-making capacity that the current arrangement lacks and our present problems demand.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi