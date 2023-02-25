Worst stuntman

Imran Khan’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement is totally unwarranted. The country is already treading on thin ice, and one misstep could see us plunging into bankruptcy. These embarrassing publicity stunts, which have become Imran and the PTI’s hallmark, might very well end up pushing us over the edge. If the PTI and its leadership are so eager to languish inside a cell, they should surrender themselves to the authorities as quickly and quietly as possible.

This is the exact opposite of turning court visits into drawn-out spectacles and seeking protective bail. There is also some need for introspection on the part of the people who have given the likes of Imran the confidence to carry out such asinine and damaging stunts. They must raise their voice against those who seek to turn politics and governance into an exhibition of narcissism and megalomania.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala