THR can help Pakistan end combustible smoking

Islamabad: Pakistan needs to embrace tobacco harm reduction (THR) as a critical pathway for reducing the prevalence of combustible smoking and embark on the journey of a smoke-free future.

“Tobacco harm reduction allows adult smokers a choice of completely quitting or turning to safer alternatives,” said Dr. Ehsan Latif, Senior Vice President, Grants Management and Health and Science Strategy at, Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. He was speaking at a lecture on Thursday on ‘Why Pakistan should embrace Tobacco Harm Reduction to end combustible smoking’, which was organised by Alternative Research Initiative.

The lecture was attended by civil society representatives, academicians, researchers, social scientists, and health professionals. Dr. Latif has more than 20 years of experience managing the development and implementation of cohesive strategies to achieve public health gains by linking global health priorities to the needs on the ground.