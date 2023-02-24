AIIB happy with Wasa progress

LAHORE: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Economic Affairs Division have expressed satisfaction of progress made by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on various projects.

In this regard, an online meeting was held on Thursday between Economic Affairs Division, AIIB and Wasa Lahore to review the progress on projects going on with the support of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed told the meeting that the Larex Colony Sewerage System and Surface Water Treatment Plant will be completed with the financial support of AIIB.

The representatives of AIIB and Economic Affairs Division expressed satisfaction on the speed of construction work of Larex Colony to Gulshan Ravi Sewerage System.

MD Wasa told the meeting that all resources were being utilised to complete the project as soon as possible. He said the agency will also use the experience of European countries to standardise the surface water treatment plant.

He said about 20 km of trunk sewer will be laid from Larex Colony to Gulshan Ravi and over 02 million people will get benefit from the project. DMD Hafiz Ijaz Rasool, Project Director Hisham Vazir and other officers participated in the meeting on behalf of Wasa.