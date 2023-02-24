Amir edges Salar in a thriller

ISLAMABAD: Amir Mazari edged out Salar Khan in an interesting three-set match to move into the semis of under-16 category in the All Pakistan PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Amir Mazari won 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to check into the semi-finals along with Hamza Rohman and Naveed Ali.

Results: Boys 18 and under singles -quarter finals: Hamid Israr bt Hamza Rehmat 6-0, 6-0; Asad Zaman bt Kashan Tariq 6-1, 6-3; Huzaima Abul Rehman bt Saifullah Khan 6-1, 6-0.

Boys 18 and under doubles -quarter finals: Huzaima Abdul Rehman/ Ahemd Nael Qureshi bt Hamza Rehmat/M. Ali 6-2, 6-4 ; Hamid Israr/Hamza Roman bt Nabeel Ali Qayum/Yahya Musa Luni 6-1, 6-1; Kashan Tariq/ Salar Khan bt Rayyan Khan/Saifullah Khan 7-5, 7-5