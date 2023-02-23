Imran destabilising country: PMLN

LAHORE: Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) have grilled PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan for destabilising the country through various tactics.
PMLN leaders Talal Chaudhry along with Hina Parvez Butt held a press conference outside the party secretariat in Model Town on Wednesday. They also targeted the President Arif Alvi and said he was operating like a councillor of PTI.
Talking about the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehrik, they said Imran Khan has no enough courage to go to jail and he sought bail for himself while he was asking his party workers and supporters to go to jail. “Imran Khan is hiding in a bunker and his children are in London while he is asking people’s children to fill the prisons.”
The Consul General of Japan, Odagiri Toshio, on behalf of the Government of Japan, presented Kalim Farooqui with the...
Mitsuhiro WadaAmbassador of Japan to PakistanIt gives me great pleasure to address the readers of The News on the...
KARACHI: A delegation of journalists, columnists and anchors from Punjab called on Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Chairman Pakistan China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed...
RAWALPINDI: A terrorist on Wednesday was killed during a fire exchange that took place between the security forces and...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque said that the government was all...
Comments