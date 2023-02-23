Imran destabilising country: PMLN

LAHORE: Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) have grilled PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan for destabilising the country through various tactics.

PMLN leaders Talal Chaudhry along with Hina Parvez Butt held a press conference outside the party secretariat in Model Town on Wednesday. They also targeted the President Arif Alvi and said he was operating like a councillor of PTI.

Talking about the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehrik, they said Imran Khan has no enough courage to go to jail and he sought bail for himself while he was asking his party workers and supporters to go to jail. “Imran Khan is hiding in a bunker and his children are in London while he is asking people’s children to fill the prisons.”