Spain police arrest father of two women killed in Pakistan

BARCELONA: Police on Wednesday arrested the father of two Pakistani sisters living in Spain who were lured back to their homeland last year and killed by family members in a suspected honour killing.

The man, whose identity was not given, was arrested in Terrassa, a town some 30-km northwest of Barcelona where he had been living with his family for years, a police source said.

Investigators are looking to establish his connection to the alleged plot leading to the murder of his daughters, 24-year-old Aneesa Abbas and her 21-year-old sister Arooj, who had wanted to break off their forced marriages, the source said.

The pair were strangled and shot in Gujrat, on May 20, 2022, with police saying initial investigations suggested it was an “honour killing”.

Six members of the girls´ family were arrested shortly after the bloodshed, with one of their brothers and an uncle the main two suspects.