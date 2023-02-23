Elahi’s moves

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has officially joined the PTI along with other members of the PML-Q soon after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain terminated the party membership of the ex-Punjab chief minister. It had been reported in the media that Imran Khan had suggested the merger of both parties instead of the Chaudhrys of Gujrat just remaining PTI allies. Elahi will reportedly be given party presidentship as well, and if that were to happen he will end up holding the second most important position in the party after PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Political observers had pointed out earlier when news of a merger had emerged that there had to be some incentive for Elahi to join the PTI as he is a senior, traditional and formidable politician who has a grip on Punjab politics. Now observers are asking if this latest decision will benefit the PTI or only the Chaudhrys of Gujrat. And sure enough it does sound all very good for Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and others who have joined the PTI with them – but is the PTI side as cheerful about this or are there some uncomfortable questions being asked? There is also the idea that real-politik may have propelled this decision – Elahi’s historical relationship with the establishment can’t hurt the PTI at a time when it needs a negotiating arm badly.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has not just been the chief minister of Punjab twice but has also been known as a CM in Punjab who delivered and was not Shehbaz Sharif. Elahi had also been critical of Buzdar’s term in the province and now there are speculations over when and if the PTI manages to form a government in Punjab again, who will be the PTI’s CM candidate: Buzdar, Elahi or some party stalwart like Shah Mahmood? For the PTI, it may make sense to appoint Pervaiz Elahi or his son Moonis as the next CM but it may not be that simple. If there are indeed people who are unhappy with Imran’s decision to include Elahi and co in the PTI, there may be some resistance to the new inductees, especially when it comes to giving party tickets for the next elections – both in Punjab and in the centre.

For Elahi, it makes sense to join the PTI because it will mean that he is now an important member of one of the largest parties in Punjab instead of leading a party that had a small number of seats in Punjab previously. Observers say he is looking at the future of Moonis Elahi. Being an old political leader comes with its own benefits and for a party where the only decision-maker is Imran Khan, it may benefit Elahi and his clan if they are able to influence PTI decisions, especially in Punjab. In his few months’ stint in Punjab as CM, Elahi was able to make some important decisions and implement them. He is also known as someone who has a grip on how to run the show as he is experienced in dealing with the bureaucracy, police and other institutions. That gives him and his son an edge over other leaders in the PTI. To those saying this merger may not last long, observers who have watched the politics of the Chaudhrys say that Elahi took a gamble when he sided with the PTI after the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies and may be able to take it to the end. More importantly, he may have an idea that if Imran is disqualified, their future in the PTI will have even more importance than before.