CS opens ‘Mojza-e-Fun’ exhibition

LAHORE: The Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurated an exhibition titled ‘Mojza-e-Fun’ at Lahore Museum here on Tuesday. The exhibition has been organised on the eve of 36th death anniversary of Pakistan's famous artist Sadeqain Naqvi.

The artwork of Sadeqain and photographs, books and belongings of Sufi Tabassum and Faiz Ahmed Faiz have been put on display at the museum during the event which will continue till March 15. The Chief Secretary visited different galleries and showed keen interest in the artwork put on display. He also shared his views on the visitors’ book.

The most important part of the exhibition is the calligraphy of Surah Rahman by Sadeqain. The Lahore Museum has the honour to hold first public exhibition of Surah Rahman in Lahore. After a long time these artworks are being presented for public exhibition again with the support of National School of Public Policy Lahore.

Plays for kids showcased: ASSITEJ Pakistan’s International Theatre Residency in Lahore showcased three exciting short plays for children named, Deadtime, A Colorful Night, and Dun Dun Duna Dun. These plays were the result of the hard work and creative energy of the talented young artists who participated in the residency. The performances of the plays were held at two venues, first at Aangun Center for Learning and Culture and second at Kinnaird College Lahore. International Theatre Workshop for Theatre for Young Audience hosted by ASSITEJ Pakistan was celebrated by 15 theatre makers from 7 countries in Lahore for 11 days through workshops, exchange and performance showcases for public. “We are thrilled to present these three short plays for children and young people,” said the President of ASSITEJ Pakistan, Shoaib Iqbal.