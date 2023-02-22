Hasaranga denied NOC by SL Cricket, Gladiators in a fix

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators received a body blow when their overseas recruit Wanindu Hasaranga was not issued NOC by the Sri Lanka Cricket for the HBL PSL 8.

“Yes, PCB also contacted Sri Lanka Cricket and we also contacted them but they are not giving him NOC,” a Gladiators source told ‘The News’.

“He was our first pick in the platinum category and it has dealt a huge blow to our combination,” the source said.

However, he said that they are working on other options. “Yes, franchise owner Nadeem Omar, the captain and the head coach have put their heads together to decide his replacement,” the source said.

The aggressive leg-spinner, who also bats smartly in the lower-middle order, was the platinum pick for Gladiators, who lost two of their first three games.

Sri Lanka Cricket had also not issued NOC to top order batsman Kusal Mendis, who had been drafted by Lahore Qalandars, who then went for bringing in West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope as his replacement.

However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka are playing in the event, for Peshawar Zalmi.