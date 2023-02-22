Gender discrimination is a significant issue in Pakistan, affecting women and girls in different aspects of life. According to The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), only 66 per cent of girls are enrolled in primary education, and the dropout rate for girls is significantly higher than for boys. This discrepancy in education preserves gender inequality and limits women’s opportunities.

To move towards gender equality in all facets of life, we must start at the base. This means rectifying the gender gap in our education system. Barring this, equality in the workforce, politics, civil service, business and media are a lost cause.

Hassnain Ali Abbasi

Pano Aqil