Spain police seize luxury cars stolen in US

MADRID: Spanish police said on Monday they had seized 24 luxury cars at a southern port, including Porsches and Cadillacs, which had been stolen in the United States and were likely bound for Africa.
Spain´s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement that they had for the past year been investigating signs the southern port of Algeciras was being used to traffic luxury vehicles stolen from the United States.
The luxury vehicles, including high-end jeeps and Aston Martins, were found in containers that arrived on different days last month, a police spokesman said.
