Russia says captured village near Bakhmut

MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that its forces had taken control of a village near Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city home to the longest-running battle of Moscow´s offensive.

The defence ministry in Moscow said that volunteer fighters had “fully liberated” the settlement of Paraskoviivka with the support of regular forces, including paratroopers and artillery. The statement did not mention Russia´s mercenary group Wagner which claimed to have captured village on Friday. Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has said it could take months to capture Bakhmut, which has turned into a key political and symbolic prize.