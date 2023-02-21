When the candidates for public-sector jobs assemble at the venue for the specified test or interview, it is not unusual for them to receive a last-minute notice that the test or interview has been cancelled and postponed or rescheduled.

Candidates for these jobs come from across the country, including the rural and remote areas and deserve better than to have their time and money wasted in this way. This shows how little the civil services value potential new recruits and none can blame potential candidates for being demoralized by this treatment.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad