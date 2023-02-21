When the candidates for public-sector jobs assemble at the venue for the specified test or interview, it is not unusual for them to receive a last-minute notice that the test or interview has been cancelled and postponed or rescheduled.
Candidates for these jobs come from across the country, including the rural and remote areas and deserve better than to have their time and money wasted in this way. This shows how little the civil services value potential new recruits and none can blame potential candidates for being demoralized by this treatment.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Multan has become a maze of blocked roads and police checkpoints. The reason is none other than the Pakistan Super...
Inflation has been steadily increasing for the past few years. This means that the prices of goods and services are...
The government must consider launching a system for online doctor’s appointments and consultations. With the...
I would like to point out that our students are woefully underprepared for the realities of the job market. Many have...
While terror attacks and political assassinations grab the headlines, we have seemingly become immune to the far...
The IMF-dictated mini-budget presented by the government has condemned the people to financial misery. Our ruling...
Comments