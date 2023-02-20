Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gives an interview to Anadolu Agency. — Screengrab/ Twitter/@anadoluagency

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that for coordination, all relief assistance to the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria should be dispatched through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The prime minister lauded the humanitarian and charity organisations for their ongoing relief work in the quake-hit areas of Turkiye and said that Pakistani humanitarian organisations were in the forefront to support their affected brethren and sisters in these countries.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review the ongoing relief activities on part of Pakistan, in the quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Edhi, Saylani and Al-Khidmat Foundation, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, ambassadors of Pakistan to Turkiye and Syria and other high officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, during the meeting, observed that relief assistance to these countries should be sent in accordance with the requirements of earthquake-affected people and stressed upon ensuring quality relief goods. The prime minister also constituted a sub-committee to be headed by the minister for planning, which would be tasked to share information among the government and humanitarian organisations over the dispatch of relief goods.

The prime minister said through exchange of real-time information, the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria could be supported in a well-organised manner. The meeting was apprised of the details of relief assistance sent to these two countries through NDMA.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik informed the meeting that under prime minister’s previous directive, the cost and preparation time for tents had been decided in consultation with the tent manufacturing industries.

By the end of next month, the Government of Pakistan would send 100,000 winterised tents to Turkiye. These tents were being prepared keeping in view the weather requirements and in consultation with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation, Maulana Bashir Farooqi of Saylani Trust and Abdul Shakoor of Al Khidmat Foundation briefed the meeting about the details of relief consignments sent to the quake-affected countries, which included tents, medicines, edible items, blankets and warm clothes. Besides, medical teams had also been sent to these countries.

The prime minister appreciated the working of charity organisations and directed the NDMA to keep constant coordination with them. He also directed for further strengthen supply chain of relief items and asked for submission of a comprehensive mechanism for the next month in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the facilities for modern and free medical treatment to poor people at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), here.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, the PM said the Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Programme earlier initiated by PKLI should be immediately handed over to the institute again. He said the focus should be on reforming the system for free-of-charge treatment to poor people in the PKLI and 50 percent of patients should be provided free treatment.

He directed that a fund should be instituted for the free-of-charge treatment of needy patients and an amount should be allocated for this purpose.

Chairman Board of Governors of PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar briefed the prime minister about the performance of the institute. He was told that work was being done to enhance the capacity of PKLI for carrying out complicated surgeries. The meeting was also apprised that at present 41 percent of the patients were being treated without any charges, and more than 95 per cent of the patients were successfully treated.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Health Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi, Mujeeeb ur Rehman Shami and others attended the meeting.