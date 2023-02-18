Pakistan not to abandon quake-hit Turkiye: Shehbaz

February 17 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Pakistani Search and Rescue teams working in Adiaman to assist Turkish authorities in relief operations. APP/ABB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the quake-hit people of Turkiye were like a family to Pakistanis and that they could not abandon them in this difficult time. He was addressing a ceremony to transfer emergency aid goods to the Turkish authorities in Ankara.

Having visited the earthquake-affected areas, where some rescue teams from Pakistan have already been working, Shehbaz recalled the devastation that he had seen with his own eyes.

He said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye might live thousands of miles apart, and speak a different language but their hearts beat together and Pakistanis go to sleep thinking of their brothers and sisters in Turkiye.

Shehbaz added that Pakistanis could not forget the generosity of the Turkish people who opened their hearts and wallets, raising funds for Pakistanis in need after devastating natural disasters.

The prime minister added that during his visit to the devastated areas and discussions with the Turkish authorities, he learnt that instead of sending food and clothing, they would only focus on providing winterized and fireproof tents.

Shehbaz said he would host a meeting of all the tent manufacturers in the country so that the needs of Turkish brothers and sisters were met as swiftly as possible. These tents, he said, will be dispatched by all transportation means available, including air, land and sea.

He said the earthquake in Turkiye was a wake-up call to the international community, which should come up to the rescue of the quake-hit nation.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Turkish TRT, said the international community, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations, should support the Turkish people.

“This is my message to the world, including the OIC and United Nations. This is not politics. Today is the question of survival,” he remarked.

He said the earthquake had killed thousands of people, besides causing colossal losses to property.

The prime minister said no doubt Turkiye would do all possible for the rehabilitation of its quake-hit people but no amount of resources could bring the loved ones back.