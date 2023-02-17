PM Shehbaz assures quake-hit Turkey of support during visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets earthquake victims in Turkey on February 17, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

ADIYAMAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday assured Pakistan's continued support to the earthquake-hit population in Turkey with maximum assistance during the rehabilitation and reconstruction phases.



The premier conveyed his commitment to the calamity-stricken nation as he handed over relief goods — mainly winterised tents — to the affected population during a visit to the Turkish city Adiyaman — one of the badly-affected areas in the powerful earthquake on February 9, which has claimed over 36,000 lives in the country and has left it reeling with its consequences.

The relief goods were transported to Adiyaman in a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The prime minister interacted with the victims of the earthquake who lost their families and conveyed to them sympathies on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

PM Shehbaz, on the occasion, assured the Turkish government and the victims that Pakistan would extend every possible cooperation to the brotherly country to cope with the devastation.

He termed Turkey as the friend and brotherly country of Pakistan and hoped that the country would overcome the challenging times with resilience.

He also met the rescue teams from Pakistan that took part in the search operation.

Earlier on his arrival at Adiyaman airport, the prime minister was received by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Minister for Communication Adil Ismailoglu, Governor of Adiyaman Mahmut Cuhadar, President of Turk-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Turkish parliament Ali Shaheen, and senior officials.

The prime minister arrived in Turkey's capital Ankara on Thursday on a two-day visit in a special gesture of solidarity with the Turkish nation.

The federal cabinet has also decided to send 20,000 quilts to the earthquake victims and directed the Finance Department to release Rs50 million for the purpose.

Pakistan mobilised relief assistance for both Turkey and Syria in the wake of the massive earthquake. The country sent an 85-member urban search and rescue team, a 10-member search and rescue team, and a 10-member medical team to support the relief efforts.