Monday February 20, 2023
Sports

HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRR

Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.107

Karachi Kings 4 1 3 0 0 2 0.499

Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.832

Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.199

Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.350

Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 0 2 -­­1.650

