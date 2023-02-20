HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

ISLAMABAD: The visiting delegation from Olympic Council of Asia Sunday urged the Pakistani athletes to get ready for...
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods fired an eagle and three birdies in a four-under par 67 on Saturday to power up the...
SYDNEY: A Sam Kerr-led Australia beat powerhouse Spain 3-2 on Sunday in a big confidence boost ahead of the women’s...
COURCHEVEL, FRANCE: Manuel Feller raised hopes of bagging Austria’s first gold medal of the World Ski Championships...
DUBAI: Aryna Sabalenka says her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open last month has further fuelled her...
MADRID: Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid struggled to beat Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday,...
