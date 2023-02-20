Punjabi moot

 
Monday February 20, 2023
By Our Correspondent
February 20, 2023

LAHORE: Lok Sangat, a non-profit volunteers’ organisation striving to promote Punjabi language and culture, is holding a two-day conference to mark International Mother Language Day at Alhamra Arts Council on Feb 20-21. Historian and author Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed would deliver the keynote address while academics from esteemed public and private sector universities will share their views on a wide range of topics.

