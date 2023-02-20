Exam worship

The refusal of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges association to accept the Sindh government’s decision to promote students from grades one to three without examinations is disheartening. The culture of examination that prevails in our educational institutions is outdated and counterproductive. At this stage in their academic lives, students are at their most malleable age and schools should allow them to learn without the fear of failure. This system encourages students to acquire knowledge, be inquisitive and to simply grow without being stifled by the pressure of being graded or judged. Finland, which is considered to have the best education system in the world, does not take any exams or homework until the age of 16.

Our educational system is built on cramming and memorization and it burdens the students from a very young age, which smothers their creativity and originality in favour of better grades. Children as young as seven should not have to fear not living up to obsolete expectations. The provincial governments and education ministers should follow Sindh’s example and abolish exams in the primary grades.

Sameen Shahab

Lahore