Back to the refs

Are we heading for yet another constitutional crisis? After the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the governors of the respective provinces were required to announce dates for fresh elections, which, as per the constitution, must be held within 90 days after the dissolution. But, neither the Punjab nor the KP governor has done so. A two-member bench of the SC expressed displeasure over the delay in the announcement of election dates and referred the matter to the chief justice of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, according to the CEC, the federal government has yet to release funds for the elections and there has been no progress on security arrangements. With the federal government dragging its feet, the establishment mum and the opposition all a lather, the courts are yet again poised to decide the future of the people. So much for popular governance.
Ali Muhammad Khan
Sukkur
