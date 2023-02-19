 
Sunday February 19, 2023
Newspost

Audit time

February 19, 2023

The IMF has been calling on us to raise the power tariff for over a decade. Hence, it is surprising that no government has decided on an alternate strategy to reduce costs of power generation and distribution, other than focusing on line-loss issues.

A special team of cost and management accountants should be constituted to analyse the cost structures of power distribution companies and Wapda and propose measures for a cost-reduction programme.

M Mohsin Khan

Lahore

