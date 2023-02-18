ICT admin to launch doorstep services

Islamabad : With an aim to ease citizens of federal capital, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration would launch doorstep services to better facilitate the populace, making their lives effortless.
According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabbassum, the citizens of the federal capital would be able to enjoy the doorstep service initiative which includes facilities like domicile certificates, birth and death certificates, issuance of power of attorney, international driving permit, fuel permit (domestic and commercial) and vehicle registrations.
He said a dedicated helpline would be launched for the said initiative.
The citizens will be able to fix an appointment, time and get the required details from the administration’s representative through it.
The ‘doorstep mobile vehicle’ will reach the doorstep of citizens within a given time.
He said ICT administration including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Excise and Taxation department (E&TD), Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) were on board for the said initiative. Tabbassum said now citizens would get birth and death certificates from any Union Council (UC) centre or Capital Development Authority (CDA) office only after confirming the residential address of Islamabad.
