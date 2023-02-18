LWMC supervisor suspended over poor performance

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din Friday visited different towns of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements of “Mera Sohna Lahore” zero waste drive.

The CEO reviewed cleanliness arrangements and suspended the supervisor of Kacha Jail road and issued final warning to zonal officer and town manager over poor cleanliness arrangements. He also issued warning to three ZOs and 6 supervisors for not scraping on both sides of the road on Ferozepur Road followed by giving a 24-hour ultimatum to improve the condition of Ferozepur Road. Two town managers who arrived late in the field were also severely reprimanded.

During his visit to Allama Iqbal Town, warning was issued to 3 ZOs of Iqbal Town and one ZO has immediately was replaced. A warning has also been issued to the zonal officer for not improving the cleanliness arrangements in Samanabad Town. The CEO gave standing instructions to Town Managers to be present in the field themselves and ensure 100 percent attendance of workers.

Security remains tight

Security of the city including mosques, Imam Barges, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tightened on the eve of Juma tul Mubarak.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divisional SsP and SDPOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior police officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements.