Bilawal discusses bilateral ties with Kuwaiti, German counterparts

MUNICH: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday.

During the meeting held here on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference-2023 being held in Germany, the two ministers agreed to expand bilateral cooperation including in the economy. The two sides also exchanged views about celebrations to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Bilawal had a meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock. The foreign ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, skilled manpower, food, security and climate change. Bilawal Bhutto also thanked Germany for its timely support for flood affected people in Pakistan.