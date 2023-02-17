India might play Asia Cup games in UAE

NEW DELHI: India might be allowed to play their Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates, an Indian news agency claimed in its report quoting an anonymous source on Thursday.

In that case, the final of the tournament would also be played in the UAE if India qualified for it, the news agency said.

“The most likely solution to the problem appears to be that Pakistan will remain host of the Asia Cup but some matches will also be held in the UAE where India may play all its games, including the final if necessary (if India qualifies for the final),” said the report. A meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was held in Bahrain on February 4 at the behest of PCB after the continental body released its itinerary and Pakistan was not named the hosts of the tournament.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Sethi said there would be more discussions on the hosting of Asia Cup next month on the sidelines of an ICC meeting.

“What can I say about what happened in the Asian Cricket Council board meeting! There was no resolution,” Sethi told reporters when asked if Pakistan would host the tournament in September.

“Sethi made it clear at the ACC meeting that PCB wants to host the event and some of the matches at home,” a source said.