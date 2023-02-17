Poisonous paint

Lack of regulations, little to none supervision of the workings of the manufacturing sector, and a general apathy towards the protection of human life have created a society which is fast becoming a nightmare for healthcare authorities. In a country where air quality is dangerously low, parents now must worry about their children indoors – inside the safety of the house – as well. Why? Because their children may just be in danger of lead poisoning. Doctors from Karachi’s Aga Khan University (AKU) and the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) have shared startling revelations regarding high levels of lead in oil-based paint – above the accepted levels recommended by the World Health organization (WHO) – readily available in markets across Pakistan. Samples from at least 21 brands were included in the study. Not only does exposure to lead cause deaths, lead poisoning also causes children to suffer from long-lasting and irreversible health conditions. The study further reveals that lead poisoning is estimated to affect 47 million, resulting in the loss of $38 billion in lost earnings every year. The metal causes stunted growth, irreversible brain damage, kidney diseases and other complications.

Pakistan is already the second country in the world to have the highest known level of childhood lead poisoning. Following the release of the damning report, the Pakistan government’s Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) – a regional leader on lead paint policy – immediately ordered paint manufacturers to stop using lead in paint. However, no orders have been given to recall the products already in the market so far. This means that many unsuspecting buyers may end up using the harmful product in their homes. The research also found that some brands that claim to sell ‘lead-free’ paint are duping people as paint from these brands also contain high levels of the poisonous metal. Lead is not a main ingredient, as evident from the fact that there are lead-free paint products across the world. But it’s widely used for two reasons: it adds shine to the colour and is resistant to corrosion. And since some parts of Pakistan receive heavy rainfall, people choose paint with a long useful life, not realizing the dangerous impacts of the said product.

Now that we have the warning from medical professionals, we can hope that the country will take adequate measures to keep the products out of circulation. However, this task is not easy and requires the undivided attention of the authorities. The first step is to help the existing paint-manufacturing factories adopt and install the technology required to make a shift to lead-free paint. The second step is to recall the harmful paint products from the market and stop their use; dedicated campaigns should be launched to create awareness among people regarding the harmful ingredient and the steps they can take to avoid purchasing leaded paint. Most people go with relatively cheap products because the safe alternatives are usually sold at high prices – affordable to only a section of society. The government will also have to consider the implications of the sudden ban on the product and how the shortage will affect an entire industry. Only collective efforts by all stakeholders can help create a safe and healthy environment.