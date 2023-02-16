Water supply to Adiala Road starts

Rawalpindi : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) started a test supply of water here at Adiala Road on Wednesday.

Wasa has completed all formalities to provide supply water to different areas of Adiala Road including Kehkashan Colony, Munawar Colony, Defence Road, Dhama Syedan, Sanjoli Street, Bank Colony, Hill View Lane, Sadiq Town, Jarahi, and Janjua Town round the clock at the cost of Rs400 million. The locals of Adiala Road raised slogans in favour of Wasa for providing them with drinking water through supply.

The concerned department has also withdrawn bills that had been sent to consumers without providing supply water. The concerned officers of Wasa have assured consumers that bills will be issued to them after two months. The thickly populated Adiala Road had been deprived of water supply schemes and underground water was not available in the locality. On the other hand, the tanker mafia has been looting the public with both hands and selling a tanker at RsRs2,500 to Rs3,000 in the winter and Rs5,000 in the summer.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir told ‘The News’ that they have started supplying drinking water in different localities of Adiala Road. We will install water sucking pumps to provide supply water to areas that are on height. “People of Adiala Road will enjoy water supply in upcoming summers,” he assured. He also said that Wasa has withdrawn all bills sent to consumers without providing water. We will issue bills after two months, he assured. Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Rawalpindi has laid down over 27000 feet of pipeline for Kehkashan Water Supply Scheme.

Eight tube wells have been installed under the project. Under this scheme, the construction of two groundwater storage tanks and two overhead water tanks has been completed.