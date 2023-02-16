Two murder suspects arrested

LAHORE: Harbanspura police Wednesday arrested two suspected shooters hired by a woman to kill her husband.

Accused Sumera was married to one Shahid Rasheed but she wanted to marry her cousin Rashid living in Saudi Arabia. She in connivance with her cousin hatched a plan to murder Shahid and hired two shooters for Rs1.3 million. The suspected shooters identified as Hussain alias Pappu and Naqash Daud shot Shahid dead when he was sitting at his clinic. Police after registration of a case arrested the shooters and Sumera, this was revealed by SP Investigations Cantonment Akhlaq Ullah Tarar during a press conference at DIG Investigations office. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old youth was shot dead in Gulshan-e-Ravi. The victim was identified as Ehtasham.

SUICIDE: Two people committed suicide in different parts of the City. The first case was reported in Haloki, Kahna where a man committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. The victim identified as Muhammad Naveed had a dispute with his wife. In another incident in Factory Area, an 18-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself. The deceased was identified as Zohaib.

PHONE THIEVES: Gulberg police arrested two mobile phone thieves, a son and his father. They would sell mobile phones to Afghanistan. The arrested suspects have been identified as Mansoor and Suleman Mansoor. They would steal phones while targeting victims. A case has been registered against them.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,138 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,160 were injured. Out of this, 608 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 552 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.