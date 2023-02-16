Kings and jesters

This letter refers to the news story ‘Another U-turn by PTI chief: Imran now blames Bajwa, not US, for regime change conspiracy’ (February 13, 2023). Either Imran is feeling the effects of amnesia or he thinks that the people of this country are under some kind of collective amnesia.
He has made Pakistani politics a laughing stock. So many stance changes in such a short period of time is unprecedented. Had the PTI hung on to power, did they have a plan to deal with the ‘super king’ or did he only become a problem after the vote of no-confidence?
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
