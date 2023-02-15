Two killed in DI Khan road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons, including a woman, were killed when a passenger van skidded off the road in Paniala Gloti area on Tuesday.
Jehanzeb Marwat, a resident of Muhallah Mastikhel in Panialam, told the
police that their relatives and family members were going to Sidra Sharif shrine in a van.
He said that the van turned turtled on Paniala Gloti road when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding.
As a result, Ahmad Khan died on the spot.
