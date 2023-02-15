LDA approves construction of bridge

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved the construction of a crossing bridge on Peco Road, following the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan. The project, estimated to cost Rs78m, will especially benefit the elderly, women and children by providing a safe and convenient way to cross the busy road that connects the northern and southern parts of the city. The spokesperson of Punjab Ombudsman reported this in a statement issued Tuesday. In another case, the Sheikhupura administration has taken measures to enhance the interest of visitors to the city's Ayesha Park, by assigning four gardeners and carrying out necessary repairs to maintain its green surroundings in response to the ombudsman's involvement in an issue of public importance, the spokesperson added. —Correspondent