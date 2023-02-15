Not so great game

While the PTI was in power, Imran Khan’s government was dubbed as ‘selected’ by the then opposition with parliament becoming controversial. Now when the earlier opposition is in the government, with 13 parties cobbled together under the umbrella of the PDM, the PTI calls it an ‘imported’ government.
Our politics is one big game of tit for tat. It’s sad that the people, however, are unable to join the fun.
Erum A Baig
Karachi
