Another one

This letter refers to the article ‘A conspiracy of incompetence’ (February 14, 2023) by Mosharraf Zaidi. How can the writer be so sure that Imran Khan’s unending U-turns have not damaged his popular standing?
The recent LG polls in Karachi prove that he’s not as popular as he used to be. I would argue that Imran’s path to redemption among those who are disillusioned with him also lies with another U-turn. He should finally admit that he alone is responsible for the ouster of his government.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
