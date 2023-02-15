Another one

 
February 15, 2023
February 15, 2023

This letter refers to the article ‘A conspiracy of incompetence’ (February 14, 2023) by Mosharraf Zaidi. How can the writer be so sure that Imran Khan’s unending U-turns have not damaged his popular standing?

The recent LG polls in Karachi prove that he’s not as popular as he used to be. I would argue that Imran’s path to redemption among those who are disillusioned with him also lies with another U-turn. He should finally admit that he alone is responsible for the ouster of his government.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

