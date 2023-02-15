Floods and food

It would be a matter of huge embarrassment for a country that calls itself an agricultural economy to have soaring food inflation resulting in rampant poverty. The devastating floods last year disrupted our agricultural supply chains and many staple foods are beyond the reach of the majority.

It is quite unfortunate that both the government and opposition parties have failed to meet this challenge and it is unclear who, if not them, can provide the people with affordable food.

Alishba Abdul Malik

Lahore