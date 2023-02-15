Head in the sand

ChatGPT has become the talk of the town since its launch in late November 2022. It has surpassed a record number of users and is making huge strides in innovation and artificial intelligence technology. ChatGPT is not the only platform or AI tool that allows users to ask questions and get human-like responses. Chat Sonic, Chinchilla, Bloom, Replica Jasper, Chat LaMDA, DiloGPT, and Elsa Speak can do the same if not better.
The rise of these platforms is the curtain call for our factory-model education system, which is based on cramming and devoid of creativity, curiosity and critical thinking. In more advanced countries, institutions are flexible enough to adapt and make the most out of new technologies and information. Our knee-jerk reaction to any change is to ban and restrict access.
Ghulamshah Kalhoro
Karachi
A Canadian coffee chain recently opened its first outlet in Pakistan. Reportedly, this outlet set a record for the...
Training and workshops are integral for university students as they provide them with hands-on experience and...
While the PTI was in power, Imran Khan’s government was dubbed as ‘selected’ by the then opposition with...
This letter refers to the article ‘A conspiracy of incompetence’ by Mosharraf Zaidi. How can the writer be so...
The government is restricting imports across the border to control the outflow of dollars, which is only exacerbating...
It would be a matter of huge embarrassment for a country that calls itself an agricultural economy to have soaring...
Comments