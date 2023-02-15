Head in the sand

ChatGPT has become the talk of the town since its launch in late November 2022. It has surpassed a record number of users and is making huge strides in innovation and artificial intelligence technology. ChatGPT is not the only platform or AI tool that allows users to ask questions and get human-like responses. Chat Sonic, Chinchilla, Bloom, Replica Jasper, Chat LaMDA, DiloGPT, and Elsa Speak can do the same if not better.

The rise of these platforms is the curtain call for our factory-model education system, which is based on cramming and devoid of creativity, curiosity and critical thinking. In more advanced countries, institutions are flexible enough to adapt and make the most out of new technologies and information. Our knee-jerk reaction to any change is to ban and restrict access.

Ghulamshah Kalhoro

Karachi