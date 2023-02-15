IK vs the world

Every other day Imran Khan blames a new person or agency for his ouster and the allegations are becoming increasingly contradictory. It does not help his case that many of those he is now blaming were correctly considered close to his regime.

It is clear to all except the most die-hard PTI fans that Imran is clutching at straws. His conduct is an embarrassment to all associated with him and he should put a stop to the endless follies.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi