PRT donates tents for Turkiye quake victims

LAHORE: Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Punjab said that the Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) of the Emergency Services Academy donated tents for the earthquake-affected citizens of Turkiye.

The Pakistan Rescue Team INSARG certified has been continuously participating in rescue operations to help Turkiye people for the last seven days. According to the spokesperson, Pakistan Rescue Team Commander Dr Rizwan Naseer along with team members distributed tents among citizens of Turkiye in the City of Adiyaman.

The Turkiye people thanked Pakistani citizens. The Commander Pakistan Rescue Team said that the Pakistani nation and Rescue 1122 stand with Turkiye brethren in this difficult time.