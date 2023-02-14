Rape suspect arrested

LAHORE: Sundar police have arrested a suspect involved in raping a mentally-challenged 55-year-old woman. The arrested suspect was identified as Suleman Khan. He, few days back, had lured the physical as well mentally unstable woman to a room in fields, raped her and fled. Police had registered a case against him. On Monday, he was arrested.

SHOT AT, INJURED: Suspected robbers shot at and injured a man over resistance and took away cash from him in the Shahdara Town area. The victim identified as Wajid Hussain was going somewhere when the unidentified suspects intercepted him and snatched cash Rs900 from him. He offered resistance and the suspects shot at and injured him.

ACCIDENTS: Around 13 people died, whereas 1,255 were injured in 1,171 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 682 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 573 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.