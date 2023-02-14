24/7 driving licence service launched in six cities

LAHORE: Punjab DIG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig on Monday said that the 24/7 driving licence service for the convenience of citizens in six major cities of the province has been launched. By this service, the citizens can now take the test to obtain the driving licence at any time within 24 hours.

DIG Traffic said that driving test centres will remain open 24/7 in the six major cities of the province - Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Sialkot. He said that apart from these six cities, the number of days fixed for driving licence test has been increased from two to six for the convenience of citizens of other districts of Punjab so that more citizens can benefit from the facility of driving test. Mirza Faran Baig said that online appointment has also been started for the convenience of citizens and under this service, citizens can take the driving test at their chosen time. He said that the citizens could get the driving licence issued from one district and renew it from any other district of Punjab.