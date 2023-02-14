Charing Cross blast martyrs paid tribute

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze on Monday paid tribute to the martyred of Charing Cross blast which occurred six years ago and laid flowers on the grave of martyred DIG Captain (r) Syed Ahmad Mobeen here.

On the 6th anniversary of martyred of Charing Cross tragedy, the Chief Traffic Officer visited the grave of martyred DIG Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobeen and offered Fateha for the departed soul. A large number of traffic wardens and mother of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen along with other relatives also offered special prayers for the martyr.

Talking to the media, the Chief Traffic Officer said that martyrs of Charing Cross blast live in our hearts to date and would live forever as the nation would always remember the great sacrifices of martyrs.

Chief Traffic Officer said that the martyrs of Charing Cross blast rendered great sacrifices for maintaining national security and stability, adding that martyrs were the most valuable asset of any nation and country, so their legends of courage and bravery could never be forgotten.

They have sacrificed their lives in the path of duty, so that the coming generations could breathe in peaceful environment. It was our duty to pay homage to the sacrifices of the police martyrs, he maintained.

The martyrs had build positive image of police, he said and added, "We have a strong bond with the families of the officers and officials who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens".

Mustansar Feroze said that all resources were being utilised for welfare of martyrs' families, saying that the department would never leave the families of martyrs alone. "I am proud to be the commander of such a brave and fearless force who render great sacrifices for the protection of citizens", he maintained.

It may be mentioned here that DIG Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Zahid Nawaz Gondal, wireless operator ASI Muhammad Amin and head constable of elite force Ismatullah and three constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mahmood and Nadeem Tanveer were martyred in Charing Cross blast.