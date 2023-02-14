Security and traffic plans unveiled for PSL matches

Security personnel loaded in a vehicle seen outside a stadium during PSL matches in this undated picture. — AFP/File

A comprehensive security plan has been prepared for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be played in Karachi.

DIG Security Dr Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Sindh Police Security Division, said in a media briefing on Monday that the foolproof security plan had been prepared by the Security Division and around 7,500 police personnel would be deployed in the city.

Some 2,600 personnel of Security Division, including 1,000 Special Security Unit (SSU) male and female commandos, 1,800 personnel of the traffic police, 600 personnel of the Special Branch and personnel of district police, will be performing duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium, Karachi airport, routes, hotels and other locations, while sharp shooters have also been deployed at sensitive points.

A Special Weapons and Tactics team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will remain alert at the SSU Headquarters and patrol the surroundings of the stadium as a quick response force to meet any emergency situation.

The SSU specialised command & control bus will also be stationed at the stadium to monitor law and order in the surroundings of the stadium. DIG Ahmed said CNG-fitted vehicles and all types of drones are strictly prohibited in the stadium premises, and roads will remain open for the commuters except one track of Sir Shah Suleman road during the match timings.

Spectators will be guided and assisted from the parking points to the enclosures by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits.

Moreover, fans have been advised to reach the stadium early to avoid waiting in long queues. All gates of the stadium will open three hours prior to the start of match. Any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp-edge materials like knives and metal/wooden clubs are not allowed inside the stadium.

Any banner/poster/placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity is strictly forbidden. Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects on to the ground and at fellow spectators.

Traffic arrangements

The Karachi traffic police on Monday announced a traffic diversion plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be played at the National Stadium from February 14 to 26, 2023.

The spokesman said a special traffic plan had been prepared for parking and alternative routes for cricket fans.

Media persons coming from Karsaz should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground, on Sir Shah Suleman Road via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, Stadium Flyover.

Media persons coming from Millennium Mall should park their vehicles at The National Coaching Centre, China Ground, on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the right side of the stadium flyover, after passing through Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

Media persons coming from New Town should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Center/China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the left side after Aga Khan Hospital via Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

Parking arrangements have been made at Dalmia near Garib Nawaz Football Ground for fans coming from different areas of Karachi. It will be mandatory for them to show the original identity card and the match ticket for parking. From the ground, they will be taken to the National Stadium by shuttle service.

No traffic will be allowed to go to Stadium Road from Liaquatabad No. 10, Hassan Square Bridge. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed to move towards the stadium from University Road’s Expo Centre turning, while traffic will continue to run from Stadium Road to Hassan Square.

Entry of all types of heavy traffic will be prohibited from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square. The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid trouble. They should follow the instructions, and should not park cars/motorcycles on any service road or main road.

For guidance in case of any problems, call Traffic Police Guide 1915 where our representatives are there to guide you or our social media unit (www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice, WhatsApp 03059266907. Or keep getting the latest updates from FM Radio 88.6).