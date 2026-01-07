Prince William's private estate plans major housing project

As many as 620 new homes are set to be constructed on Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall estate, according to a report.

GB News reporter that councillors have given the green light to a major housing development at the Mid Somerset Showground in Shepton Mallet.

A new primary school will also be delivered as part of the scheme, which is a joint venture between the Duchy and developer C G Fry and Son Ltd.

A care home and nursery are also part of the plan.

Somerset Council members voted to approve the development after ensuring appropriate measures were in place to address river pollution concerns in the area.

The approval follows an earlier decision by Somerset Council in September 2025, with councillors asked to re-endorse the application with updated conditions regarding phosphate levels in local watercourses.

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate established by Prince William's ancestor King Edward III.

It was established to provide income for the heir to the throne, currently Prince William.