Islamabad police craft 'special' security plan amid rise in terror incidents

Islamabad police personnel checking a citizen amid tight security in federal capital. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A special security plan for the federal capital was issued by the Islamabad police Tuesday morning in the wake of rising terror incidents.



The country has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially since the end of the ceasefire with the government by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November. The latest of such incidents was the suicide bomb attack in Islamabad's Sector I-10, which martyred a cop and injured six others last Friday.

Taking to their official account, the Islamabad police announced that 25 temporary check-posts have been established across the city under the special security plan. The police said that Red Zone entry points and metro bus service commuters will be monitored through Safe City cameras.

The law enforcement agency requested citizens and foreigners to carry their identification documents and use excise office-issued number plates on their vehicles. It warned of legal action if instructions are not followed or a vehicle is found with "illegal or unregistered" number plates.

Moreover, citizens have also been advised to register their tenants and employees at the nearest police station or khidmat markaz, and immediately report any unusual activity on police helpline 15.

"Citizens employing unregistered local or foreign workers will also be investigated," the Islamabad police wrote.

It may be noted that the US Embassy in Islamabad has advised its mission personnel to avoid "non-essential and unofficial" travel in the federal capital throughout the holiday season days after a suicide bombing hit the city.

Following suit, Saudi Arabia and Australia cautioned their nationals present in the federal capital and requested them to limit their movement.

The Saudi embassy issued a security alert for its citizens in Pakistan, advising them to remain careful and limit their movement, while the Australian High Commissioner also said officials in Islamabad had been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city.

There have been a rise in terror incidents across the country — especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — after the banned TTP ended its ceasefire with Islamabad last month.

Last Friday morning, a suicide attacker, riding a cab with a woman, blew himself up when four bike-riding cops of Eagle Squad intercepted them at Sector I-10/4 — sending the federal capital into a frenzy.

As a result of the blast a police official was martyred, while seven — including a policeman and civilians were injured — police told the media. Later, a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to probe the suicide bombing.

On Sunday, seven intermittent blasts hit Balochistan — three in Quetta, two in Turtbat, and one each in Hub and Kohlu district — leaving five soldiers, including a captain, martyred and injuring 15 others.

On December 18, militants took over a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in KP's Bannu area, which was cleared by the Pakistan Army three days later. However, four soldiers embraced martyrdom and 10 sustained injuries.