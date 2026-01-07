How are Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids helping local community?

Prince William, Kate Middleton children follow parents' footsteps in charity

In the footsteps of their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte are helping a local community through donations.



Recently, the Prince of Wales visited a school where students gave him money for the needy. "It was off the back of a visit that the Prince of Wales did to a school, where he was gifted 'money' as a 'pay it forward' for the children to do an act of kindness, and we were thought of as the charity to support," Lauren Hall, who is co-CEO of the Baby Bank, tells Hello!.

Then it became his children's task to determine where this 'gift' would go. They chose the Baby Bank. The royal kids themselves bought the essential items to donate.

"A staff member approached us for a list of items we use on a regular basis, but also ones that we could gift throughout the year. We then had the items dropped off to us that the royals had gone out and purchased," the executive says.

Lauren gushes over the fact that George, Louis, and Charlotte chose the Baby Bank from a list of several charities.

"For us, we're just delighted that we popped up in their minds again," said Lauren. "Of all the charities they could have supported, it's really nice to know that we were straight away on their radar."

She continues, "It's lovely they remembered their visit to us. They were very much engaged on that visit and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. And all donations go a long way, so it's a huge help to us."

This is not the first time George, Louis, and Charlotte donated to the Baby Bank. They first visited in 2023 with their mom, Kate, to help the families in need.