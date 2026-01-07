Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet prepare to take romance to next level: Deets

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet to take relationship to next level 'soon'

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance will soon progress into much more, per insiders.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, claimed that sources close to the couple say they’re getting engaged soon.

"Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon," a source claimed. "They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing."

Kylie and Timothee quashed rumors of theri split recently with a loved-up display on the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. The couple twinned in orange outfits and oozed affection at the event.

"That wasn’t PR, that was real love," a source said of the PDA. "You could see it in every look and gesture between them."

Even Kylie haters couldn’t help but melt watching them," added another.

The Dune star won the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme and went on to thank Kylie in his acceptance speech.

"Lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he gushed.

"Kylie was practically glowing," an insider said of the Khy founder’s reaction. "You could see how proud she was – and how much she loves him."

Another mole pointed out that Timothee’s thanks was "a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years."

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been linked since mid 2023.