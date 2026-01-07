Prince William's recent challenges only 'strengthened' his commitment to Kate Middleton

Prince William promised Kate Middleton that when she recovered, he would never take her or their time together for granted again

Prince William’s recent challenges including the cancer diagnosis of his father King Charles and Kate Middleton have only ‘strengthened’ his commitment to the Princess of Wales.

Prince William recently opened up about the strain of Kate Middleton and King Charles health battles.

The Heat World, citing the royal insiders, has reported “Fortunately, William’s recent challenges have only strengthened his commitment to Kate.”

The Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis made William realise what his priorities were very quickly, the source said and added “Something like that changes everything and makes it so clear what really matters.”

“And because”, the insider said “he and Kate are so certain about what is important, they are better able to handle everything that’s been thrown at them.”

Kate and William, both say all the trauma has forced them to “look at their marriage and decide what they want the next chapter to be like.”

“One thing that they kept coming back to was that they wanted more quality time together, regardless of all the external pressure,” the close confidant further said.

The royal source also revealed Prince William’s promise to Kate Middleton when she was diagnosed with cancer.

The insider said, “When Kate was deep in her illness, William promised her that when she recovered, he would never take her or their time together for granted again – and he’s sticking to that.”