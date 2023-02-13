Folk singer Bashir Baloch passes away in Quetta

QUETTA: Presidential award winning folk singer Bashir Baloch had passed away in Quetta and to be buried in the Akhund Baba graveyard near Killi Deba area of Quetta on Sunday.
According to Muhammad Raza, the son of the late singer, Bashir Baloch was suffering from kidney disease. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his sorrow over the death of folk singer saying Bashir Baloch achieved a prominent position in Balochi singing with his hard work and dedication. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also expressed his sorrow over the death of the well-known Balochi singer while praying for the deceased.
